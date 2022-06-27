A 7-year-old boy pulled from a residential pool in south Minneapolis over the weekend has died, authorities said Monday.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol was called to a large residence in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday about a suspected drowning.
Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene before the boy was taken to HCMC for further treatment. Authorities have yet to disclose any of the circumstances of the death or who might have been with the boy when he went under.
Sheriff's spokesman Andy Skoogman said Monday afternoon that the boy has died. The time of the death and the boy's identity have yet to be released.
