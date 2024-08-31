Wires

7 US troops hurt in joint raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State militants, American military tells AP

7 US troops hurt in joint raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State militants, American military tells AP.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 3:16AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — 7 US troops hurt in joint raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State militants, American military tells AP.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Defending champion Novak Djokovic loses in the U.S. Open's third round to Alexei Popyrin

Defending champion Novak Djokovic loses in the U.S. Open's third round to Alexei Popyrin.

Wires

7 US troops hurt in joint raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State militants, American military tells AP

Wires

Brazil starts blocking Elon Musk's X after company refuses to name local legal representative amid feud with judge