Seven people were hit by gunfire Thursday shortly after midnight during a shootout outside a bar at one of Minneapolis' most heavily traveled intersections, authorities said.

One person was in critical condition, five were in serious condition and one was in good condition, and all were expected to survive from gunfire that erupted about 12:20 a.m. outside the Side Chick bar on S. Lyndale Avenue just south of W. Lake Street, police said.

Numerous calls to 911 sent officers to "a very chaotic scene," where three gunshot victims were located, read a statement from police.

The officers were soon alerted that at least three other shooting victims had already left the scene in private vehicles for HCMC, the statement continued.

A seventh victim believed to be from the same shooting scene showed up in a private vehicle at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that two people were shooting at each other outside of a business, and numerous people were injured," the police statement read.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the shooters were among the wounded.

Among those wounded was 18-year-old Mykia Carpenter, a 2021 graduate of Minneapolis North High School.

"Mykia was caught in crossfire last night while leaving her workplace in Uptown," the school posted on its Facebook page. "She has survived and is receiving excellent medical care."

Principal Mauri Friestleben told the Star Tribune that Carpenter suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The posting concluded, "Please allow us this opportunity as a school to step out of our traditional sanitized state and be real and raw with you, World. We need your help."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may lead to a reward.

