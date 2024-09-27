7 Mountain West schools agree to stay, steadying the conference amid realignment

''After a thorough evaluation of all options, at this time the best choice for UNLV is to remain a member of the Mountain West,'' UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. ''We are a charter member of the conference, have had a great experience throughout its history and are excited to continue moving forward. The league is a genuine brand and an established product. Increased revenues are a vital factor. As we look ahead and continue our ascent as an athletics department, this also gives us necessary flexibility as we pursue our future goal of joining an autonomous (Power Four) conference.''