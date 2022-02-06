Seven Minneapolis men face federal charges for violent crimes — including carjacking, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a machine gun — near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Law enforcement in mid-2021 documented an increase in gang activity in that area, including shootings and murders, according to court records cited by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

In June, Albert Walter Bratton III, 26, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime after police found him with a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine and about 10 grams of crack cocaine, the attorney's office said.

Also in June, the attorney's office said, Marion Quintel Ware, 19, was charged with one count of aiding and abetting carjacking in connection with the violent carjacking of a 2007 Ford Focus.

Namiri Love Laquandas Tanner, 21, has been charged with possessing a machine gun after being found in July with a .40-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine. Attached was a conversion device, commonly known as a "glock switch" or "auto-sear," designed to convert a semi-automatic weapon to shoot automatically by a single pull of the trigger. They're classified as machine guns under federal law.

Four men with previous felony convictions have been indicted for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, which they're prohibited from possessing under federal law. Shamar Jamareus Scott, 21, and Anthony Shaquan Kemp Jr., 22, are charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. Devon Martell Harmon and Tiray Yvonne Dyson, both 38, are charged with possessing ammunition as a felon.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.