Mary Tyler Moore House, Kenwood, Minneapolis

The 1892 Queen Anne provided iconic exterior shots for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," inspiring generations of ambitious seekers to toss their hats into the sky — and the ring.

A new statue of Prince’s Love Symbol was unveiled outside Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn.

Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen

To fans, this is the shrine where Prince nurtured and released his expansive genius as a songwriter and musician who would perform spellbinding short-notice concerts. Better to celebrate the music than to remember that this also is the place where he was tragically discovered in an elevator after a fentanyl overdose.

Glensheen, 3300 London Road, Duluth

The imposing estate of a mining magnate was donated to the University of Minnesota and opened as a historic house museum in 1979, two years after two people were gruesomely slain there. The murders, by satin pillow suffocation and candlestick bludgeon, inspired a 2015 Chan Poling-Jeffrey Hatcher musical, "Glensheen."

Jessica Lange/Sam Shepard house, Stillwater: The star couple — she won Academy Awards for "Tootsie" and "Blue Sky;" he won a Pulitzer for "Buried Child" — raised their family in the 1892 Victorian. They, and their visitors, relished the privacy, the St. Croix Valley views and the fact that Minnesotans would try not to gawk at them.

Mob hideout, West St. Paul

Kate "Ma" Barker was matriarch of the multigenerational Barker-Karpis crime gang that operated across the country in the 1920s and '30s. In 1935, she died in an FBI shootout at a rented house on Lake Weir in central Florida. But before that, and between criminal activities across the river and the country, she hid at this quiet spot in St. Paul.

Kirby Puckett’s former home in Indian Hills, MN.

Kirby Puckett house, Edina

Twins Hall of Fame outfielder Kirby Puckett purchased his Indian Hills house in 1990 for $375,000, according to realtor.com. He died in 2006 at the age of 45 after suffering a stroke in Arizona, but this house has all the swagger and swankiness of a world champ. And, oh, it's on the market for $1.8 million.

Bootlegger house, Golden Valley

Notorious mobster Isadore "Kid Cann" Blumenfeld never had his name on the deed but he's rumored to have lived in a 1942 stone mini-castle in tony North Tyrol Hills.