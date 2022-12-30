ISTANBUL — An explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, with one official saying a gas leak may have caused the blast.
The governor of Aydin province told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that five others were injured, with one of them in critical condition.
Gov. Huseyin Aksoy said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas canister, leading to an explosion at around 3:35 p.m. (1235 GMT; 7:35 a.m. EST).
Media also said there was a fire following the explosion in the Turkish doner kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Footage showed fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.
