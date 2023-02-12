7 days of searching and mourning after earthquake in Turkey, Syria
The 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6 caused widespread destruction in 10 provinces in southern Turkey as well as in northern Syria, and killed more than 33,000 people.
Associated Press
February 12, 2023 — 5:05pm
SCROLL
Rescue workers and medics carry a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Rescue workers atop the rubble of a collapsed building Malatya, Turkey, on Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023
(Emin Ozmen/The New York Times)
Earthquake survivors wait for news of loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on Feb. 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey.
(Burak Kara/Getty Images/TNS)
An survivor reacts as rescuers look for victims and other survivors in Hatay, the day after an earthquake struck the country’s southeast on Feb. 7, 2023.
(Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake’s epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast, on Feb.7, 2023.
(Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Emergency team members search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Salih Polat, 27, is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023.
(Emin Ozmen/The New York Times)
Local residents look on as resque workers comb through the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023
(Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times)
Relatives weep over the dead body of Goktug, a baby boy, in Elbistan, southern Turkey, late Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)
Smoke rises from a building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, her parents and siblings all died.
(AP Photo/Omar Albam)
A mother from Syria kisses the hand of her dead daughter, who was earthquake victim and will be transported to Syria for burial, from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu, in Reyhanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People searching for relatives in a sporting hall converted to a morgue in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2023.
(Emin Ozmen/The New York Times)
People sit by the debris of their collapsed house in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
(AP Photo/Can Ozer)
Men carry the body of an earthquake victim from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Antakya, in Hatay Province, Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
(Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times)
Aerial photo showing the destruction in Hatay city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
(IHA via AP)
A displaced woman rests under an olive tree on a hillside in Antakya, Turkey, three days after the earthquake, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
(Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times)
People at the cemetery as they bury their loved ones, victims of Monday earthquake, in Adiyaman, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
People bury their loved ones, victims of Monday earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A volunteer rescue worker who traveled from Istanbul to aid in the search for survivors weeps near the body of a man that was pulled from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
(Emin Ozmen/The New York Times)
A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)
A destroyed apartment complex is cleared in Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, Turkey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
(Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times)
Rescuers use a crane to pull out Muhammet Habib, 27, from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, late Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)
Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
(AP Photo/Can Ozer)
A volunteer rescue worker plants a Turkish flag in the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
(Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times)
A member of the Vehibe family mourns a relative during the burial of one of the earthquake victims that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A woman cries over the graves of her son and her daughter, killed during the earthquake at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
An excavator driver waits for a rescue team to recover the body of an earthquake victim from a collapsed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, February 12, 2023.
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Huseyin Seferoglu, 23-year-old, is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Members of the Aytulun family warm themselves around a campfire in front of the building where five members of their family were fatally trapped during the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, February 12, 2023.