Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Wednesday along with 761 lab-confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the infectious disease.

The updates by the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s totals in the pandemic to 1,830 deaths and 77,085 confirmed infections — with an untold number of additional infections being undetected in people who experienced mild or no symptoms.

Daily case counts have been rising since mid-August, raising concerns for state health officials that a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing at group and social events could be fueling a new wave of the pandemic. The state is falling short on three of its five goals for assessing its progress in the pandemic.

The rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions per week is above the state target of 4 per 100,000 people. However, that rate has declined from 7.1 on Aug. 12 to 6 on Aug. 24 — the most recent date for which information is available. The state on Wednesday reported that 297 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and that 135 required intensive care for breathing problems or other complications related to their infections.

The state also is above its target of no more than 30% of confirmed infections coming in communities from unknown sources. A lack of identifiable sources means that the virus is spreading beyond the state’s ability to track it. The current rate is 34%, though that is an improvement from 38% on Aug. 17.

Health officials have asked Minnesotans to rededicate themselves to social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying home when sick in order to prevent the spread of the virus to people at greatest risk and an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

The deaths reported Wednesday included two people in their 60s and five people in their 80s. COVID-19 risks increase with age and for people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Minnesotans 70 and older make up less than 10% of confirmed infections but 80% of COVID-19 deaths.