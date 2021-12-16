Minnesota has identified seven coronavirus infections involving an omicron strain, and only two were linked epidemiologically, meaning that the variant is spreading within the state.

Health officials are concerned that omicron could exacerbate the current pandemic wave in Minnesota, which has reported 975,447 coronavirus infections and 10,057 COVID-19 deaths. The totals include 3,805 infections and 39 deaths reported Thursday amid the latest wave, which is fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant.

Minnesota has increased genomic sequencing this fall to 3,000 or more samples from positive COVID-19 cases per week to search for variants and track shifts in pandemic activity. Key features of initial diagnostic test results allowed public and private labs in Minnesota to select specimens that were suspicious for omicron. The state was the second in the U.S. last month to report an omicron infection in a 30-year-old Minneapolis man who had traveled to New York for a large anime convention.

"Aside from the first two, who reported domestic travel, no others are reporting travel, suggesting community spread in [Minnesota]" of the variant, said Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health, in an emailed statement.

Six of the omicron infections were identified in people in the Twin Cities, while one occurred in someone from greater Minnesota.

Omicron was labeled a variant of concern after it was discovered in November in South Africa, because it rapidly replaced delta as a dominant variant there and showed some potential to evade immunity from vaccination or prior infections. Initial cases were mild, though, raising the mathematical question of whether more rapid spread would be a problem if omicron produced a lower rate of severe illnesses and hospitalizations.

Minnesota's hospitals remained pressed on Wednesday from the current pandemic wave, though the number of COVID-19 patients has declined from a recent high of 1,678 on Dec. 9 to 1,583 on Wednesday. The latest total includes 369 people receiving intensive care, though, and they combined with non-COVID patients to fill all but 17 staffed adult ICU beds in the state.

Minnesota's seven-day rate of new infections has declined every day since Dec. 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has the 14th-highest rate of infections after having the worst rate for much of November. The data suggest a peak in the latest wave, and Minnesota officials are hopeful that an increase in new vaccinations and booster doses has played a role in reversing the trend.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she wasn't ready to declare a peak to the wave, though, given the risk of omicron and of holiday gatherings fueling more viral transmission.

"We've seen some downturns before that just didn't hold," she said.

Malcolm and other state officials were scheduled to appear at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon to commend the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations one year after they became available.

CDC data show that more than 3.6 million Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated, though that leaves about 1 million more eligible residents 5 and older who have yet to receive shots. Minnesota also ranks second among states in fully vaccinated people who have received booster doses to address the waning immunity that appears to occur six months after initial shots.

While breakthrough infections, hospitalizations and deaths in fully vaccinated Minnesotans have increased this fall because of waning immunity, hospital leaders report that unvaccinated people make up most of their severe cases.

Allina Health on Tuesday reported that 331 of 439 COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals were unvaccinated. Among 89 of the patients in intensive care, 77 were unvaccinated.

State health officials also have reported an uptick in deaths of younger unvaccinated adults, even though seniors make up 85% of the total COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic. Thursday's newly reported deaths included four people age 30 to 39. The state has now reported 137 COVID-19 deaths in people younger than 40.