PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Seven Cambodian laborers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant in a quarantine and mixed it with water and soft drinks, the Health Ministry said Saturday.
The laborers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in northwestern Banteay Meanchey province.
The Health Ministry said 12 others were hospitalized after drinking the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.
Experts collected the samples and took them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for an analysis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Police: India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in border state
At least five Indian soldiers and two civilians were killed Saturday in an ambush by suspected rebels in the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar, police said.
World
Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington's next major challenge.
World
Protests planned as Sudan military tightens grip after coup
Sudan's pro-democracy alliance called for mass protests Saturday against the military's takeover as the generals tighten their grip amid an outcry by the U.S. and other Western governments.
World
Philippine president's daughter to run for vice president
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year's elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late Filipino dictator, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists.
Business
Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table
Negotiators at the this year's U.N. climate talks pored over fresh proposals Saturday aimed at sealing a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world's efforts to tackle global warming.