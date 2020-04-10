MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota heath experts carefully lifted the curtain Friday on the model that's informing Gov. Tim Walz's decisions about responding to the coronavirus crisis, cautioning that while important, it's not the only thing driving their decisions.

"It is a powerful tool," said Stefan Gildemeister, state health economist at the Minnesota Department of Health. But "it's just one of the tools in our instrument carrier."

The model was developed by public health experts at the department and the University of Minnesota. The Democratic governor has come under increasing fire from Republicans for extending the statewide stay-at-home order through May 4. They're calling for faster steps to put Minnesota back to work.

The department reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, raising the state's total to 57. It said 94 more people had tested positive since Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,336, though Gildemeister warned that the real numbers are likely 100 times higher. Minnesota had 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Friday, including 64 people in intensive care.

The recently updated model projects 22,000 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota over the coming year. But Gildemeister and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm downplayed the significance of that figure, which is about half of what the original model projected two weeks ago. They stressed that there's a high degree of uncertainty, with a potential range of 9,000 to 36,000 deaths.

Malcolm and Gildemeister said the real value of the model is that it predicts trends, such as when demand for intensive care hospital beds is likely to peak, how social distancing reduces mortality, and how the state's strategy pushes the projected peak out until July.

"It's so important for people to understand that this model is not the end all and be all of what we're using to track the disease or to make decisions, but it's one extremely helpful, kind of directional piece of input for us," Malcolm said.

Republican critics have pointed to a widely cited University of Washington model that projects just 456 Minnesota deaths through Aug. 4. Several have urged the governor to lift or at least ease the stay-at-home order. They say many shuttered businesses could reopen safely, particularly in rural areas of Minnesota where relatively few people have been infected.

"There are literally thousands of small and even larger businesses which would choose to conduct their business in a manner that would respect their neighbors," Sen. Jim Abeler, of Anoka, a leading Republican voice on health issues, tweeted Friday. "It is time to trust Minnesotans to do right. There is no benefit to anybody to pointlessly cause them financial ruin."

But Gildemeister said the team believes their work stacks up well against other models. He said the Washington model makes 'some incredibly optimistic assumptions," and doesn't project deaths after four months, while the Minnesota model goes out a year and relies heavily on Minnesota-specific data.

"We would love nothing more than to be shown for this to be very pessimistic," Malcolm said.