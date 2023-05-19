WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.
That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu.
Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.
