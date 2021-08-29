Troopers arrested nearly 70 people who were protesting the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project Saturday outside Gov. Tim Walz's residence in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol, which is responsible for security at the governor's residence, arrested 69 people.

Protesters were booked into the Ramsey County jail under several charges, including third-degree riot, disorderly conduct and felony threats of violence, according to patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank.

Two demonstrators locked themselves to the front gate and when authorities tried to disperse the crowd, "a large number of people chose to continue to hold space near the gate," a spokesperson for the protest organizers said in an e-mail.

The patrol said there were no injuries reported and no use of chemical irritants or rubber bullets.

"If you swarm someone's home, chain yourself to the fence and pull on the gate in an attempt to tear it down, you should expect to be arrested," Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, said in a statement.

The special operations unit of the St. Paul Police Department was also on the scene after following the protesters, which marched to the Summit Avenue mansion from the State Capitol.

"That's where we supported the Minnesota State Patrol as they worked to secure the residence, prevent property damage, disperse the crowd and ultimately arrest dozens of protesters," said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

Protest organizers decried the arrests.

Opponents of the new Line 3, which includes a new route on one portion, say it will expose more lakes and rivers to oil-spill degradation. Enbridge says the pipeline will be safer and able to carry more oil.

Kristen Leigh Painter • 612-673-4767