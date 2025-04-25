World

6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean rattles Ecuador

A strong 6.3 earthquake off Ecuador's Pacific coast shook the northern part of the country Friday, with some initial reports of some damages to houses. No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 1:15PM

QUITO, Ecuador — A strong 6.3 earthquake off Ecuador's Pacific coast shook the northern part of the country Friday, with some initial reports of some damages to houses. No injuries were reported.

The earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean 13 miles (20.9 kilometers) northeast of the city of Esmeraldas, and it had a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Ecuador's risk management office said on X that the earthquake was felt in at least 10 provinces, but it's still monitoring and assessing the situation.

Some local media showed images of Esmeraldas, the coastal town in the Pacific closest to the epicenter, where the facades of some houses suffered damage.

Esmeraldas is more than 183 miles (296 kilometers) northwest of Quito, Ecuador's capital.

Ecuadorean authorities initially issued a tsunami alert for the Pacific coast, but it was cancelled a little later.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump says 'Crimea will stay with Russia' as he seeks end to war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview published on Friday that ''Crimea will stay with Russia," the latest example of the U.S. leader pressuring Ukraine to make concessions to end the war while it remains under siege.

World

A Russian general was killed by a car bomb just outside Moscow

World

Indian officials say troops exchanged fire with Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir