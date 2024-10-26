Who will win the election? Will I experience health problems? How much money will I really need to retire? What will the winter be like, Paul? Just because we want to know doesn’t mean we have the ability to answer. We don’t know what we don’t know, and science only goes so far with forward-looking questions.
Douglas: 60s on Sunday, with 80 possible on Tuesday
The next opportunity for rain comes Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cooler front pushes across Minnesota.
Last winter was mild with only 29 inches of snow at MSP. Thank you (or curse you?) El Niño. A weak La Niña is predicted for this winter. More snow than last winter? Likely. Colder? Probably. The MSP National Weather Service is predicting 50 to 70 inches. Normal snowfall at MSP for the last 30 years is 51.2.
October brings an average of .8 inches of snow, but that won’t happen any time soon. The mercury mellows into the 60s Sunday. We’ll see 70s Monday, and 80 isn’t out of the question Tuesday. The next opportunity for puddles comes Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cooler front pushes across the state. I see 50 degrees with scrappy clouds for Halloween. A witch watch and werewolf warning are in effect. Plan accordingly.
The next opportunity for rain comes Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cooler front pushes across Minnesota.