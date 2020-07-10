Minnesota reported another 609 COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing an upward trend that began about three weeks ago.

Although daily case counts have risen and fallen since then, there has been an overall increase in new infections, particularly among younger adults.

A total of 40,767 Minnesotans are known to have been infected with the new coronavirus, although the actual number is likely higher.

Five additional deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. One of those was a resident of long-term care facility.

About 78% of the 1,495 fatalities have been among residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

While daily death numbers have slowed, Minnesota will likely surpass 1,500 deaths this weekend.

The death tally topped 1,000 41 days ago on May 30, when 1,025 deaths were reported.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline, with 227 patients needing care for COVID-19 complications, a one-day decrease of 24. About 55% of inpatients need intensive care, with 124 occupying critical care beds.

About 78% of those admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 had at least one underlying health condition, according to a review of nearly 3,200 patients by the Health Department.

Hypertension, cardiovascular problems, obesity, diabetes and chronic lung diseases were among the most common conditions noted.

On average, patients were admitted six days after symptoms developed. Fever, cough or shortness of breath were reported in nearly 60% of patients. Symptoms also included chest pain, altered mental status, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain, among many others.

Most people who are sickened with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and don’t need medical attention. So far, 35,442 are considered to have recovered from the disease and no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota nearly hit the “moon shot” goal of 20,000 tests per day, with 19,204 tests run in the 24-hour period that ended at 4 p.m. Thursday. That’s an increase of nearly 5,300 tests from the previous reporting period.

The first COVID-19 cases in the state were detected in mid-March and all were related to travel to places where the virus was spreading.

Today, travel accounts for just 5% of all cases. About 18% of all cases are from exposure at a congregate care facility and another 17% caught it from contact with a confirmed case outside of a facility such as a nursing home or assisted living.

But community outbreaks, such as bars, restaurants and workplaces, now account for 14% of the state’s cases.