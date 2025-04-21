60,000 Americans to lose their rental assistance and risk eviction unless Congress acts

Moments after Daniris Espinal walked into her new apartment in Brooklyn, she prayed. In ensuing nights, she would awaken and touch the walls for reassurance — finding in them a relief that turned to tears over her morning coffee.
Those walls were possible through a federal program that pays rent for some 60,000 families and individuals fleeing homelessness or domestic violence. Espinal was fleeing both.
But the program, Emergency Housing Vouchers, is running out of money — and quickly.
Funding is expected to be used up by the end of next year, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and obtained by The Associated Press. That would leave tens of thousands across the country scrambling to pay their rent.
It would be among the largest one-time losses of rental assistance in the U.S., analysts say, and the ensuing evictions could churn these people — after several years of rebuilding their lives — back onto the street or back into abusive relationships.
"To have it stop would completely upend all the progress that they've made,'' said Sonya Acosta, policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which researches housing assistance.
''And then you multiply that by 59,000 households,'' she said.
The program, launched in 2021 by then-President Joe Biden as part of the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act, was allocated $5 billion to help pull people out of homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking.