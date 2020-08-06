Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 27-Aug. 1 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes Presents (repeat) (CBS) America's Got Talent (NBC) (NCIS) (repeat) (CBS) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) FBI (repeat) (CBS) American Catastrophe (ABC) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) Regis Philbin: The Maestro (ABC) United We Fall (ABC) Bob Hearts Abishola (repeat) (CBS) World of Dance (NBC) Chicago Fire (repeat) (NBC) Mom (repeat) (CBS) Bull (repeat) (CBS) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) Tough as Nails (CBS) Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS) Titan Games (NBC) Chicago PD (repeat) (NBC) Chicago Med (repeat) (NBC)

Movie rentals

Jinkies! It's 'Scoob' again

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.