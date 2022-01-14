ONAMIA, Minn. — The individual struck and killed on an east-central Minnesota highway was a 6-year-old girl, according to the State Patrol.

The patrol said the child was in the lanes of traffic when she was struck on Highway 169 about 11 p.m. Thursday near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

Troopers identified the child as Unique Sincere Beaulieu. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had no information on why the 6-year-old girl was on the highway.

A 48-year-old woman was driving the SUV that struck the girl.