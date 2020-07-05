SAN FRANCISCO — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.
A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester park
A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.
Nation
Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified
Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier's family.
Nation
Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff's official said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:6-1-9(six, one, nine)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:6-1-9(six, one, nine)Estimated jackpot: $73 million20-22-26-27-30(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $69 million