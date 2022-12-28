When many local restaurants need a brilliantly selected wine list with a sharp eye on value, they turn to Erin Ungerman.

With decades of experience in and around the restaurant industry, she's now known as the go-to wine representative who finds some of the more exciting under-the-radar and new-to-market bottles. She travels the globe as vice president and director of sales for New France Wine Co., visiting vineyards and learning the stories behind the grapes and vintners.

We saw Ungerman's wine picks on display during the pandemic through her collaboration with chef Karyn Tomlinson, owner of St. Paul's Myriel, on Karyn's Quarantine Kitchen. Tomlinson would create delicious takeout offerings, and Ungerman would select the perfect wine to take the meal to the next level.

All that makes her the perfect source to both answer food-and-juice pairing questions and to recommend picks for the bubbly holiday ahead. Ungerman not only knows all the great pours, but where to find them locally. Here are her top six suggestions:

Pomalo Pet Nat

Tasting notes: "This bottle comes from the Dalmatian coast in Croatia. Made from 100% Debit, which is a local white varietal, this wine is clean, bright and fresh. If one could bottle sunshine, citrus and sea salt, well, this would be it. 'Pomalo' means to take it easy, to relax, no stress, slow down, no worries, and is rooted in the coastal and island lifestyle and the general state of mind of the Dalmatians — a good 2023 resolution!"

Cost: $20-$23.

Available at: Henry & Son, Mpls.; France 44, Mpls.; Edina's municipal liquor store; Thomas Liquors, St. Paul; The Vine Shop, Hopkins.

J. Laurens Les Graimenous

Tasting notes: "A stunning bottle of bubbles for the money coming from the Limoux region of France, which has a long history of making sparkling wine in the traditional method (traditional meaning the same way Champagne is made). This crémant is bright, crisp and clean with tiny delicate bubbles that have a little dance party in your mouth. This is Champagne quality without the Champagne price tag."

Cost: $19-$22.

Available at: South Lyndale Liquors, Mpls.; Kowalski's, several locations; Haskell's, several locations; France 44; Surdyk's, Mpls.; Top Ten Liquors, several locations; Chicago Lake Liquors, Mpls.

Huber Sparkling Rosé

Tasting notes: "A delightful pink sparkler from Austria, coming from a winery that has been in the same family for 200-plus years — 10 generations. A blend of pinot noir and zweigelt, this is soft and creamy, loaded with hints of strawberries and a pop of citrus on the finish. This wine makes me want to break out the disco ball and some ABBA."

Cost: $18-$20.

Available at: South Lyndale; France 44; Sip Better, Mpls.; Little Wine Shoppe, St. Paul; G-Will Liquors, three locations; Violet Wine, Mpls.; Thomas Liquors; Byerly's, several locations; Haskell's locations.

Voirin Jumel Brut Tradition Champagne

Tasting notes: "A growers' Champagne this good for this price is shocking. It's 50% Grand Cru chardonnay and 50% Premier Cru pinot noir, and aged three years on the lees. Rich, creamy, toasty, with tiny delicate bubbles. This is a real winner."

Cost: $39-$42.

Available at: Chicago Lake Liquors; France 44; BrightWines, North St. Paul; Little Wine Shoppe; South Lyndale Liquors; North Loop Liquor, Mpls.; Domacin, Stillwater; Zipps Liquors, Mpls.; Liquor Boy, St. Louis Park; South Lyndale Liquors.

Keush Origins Brut

Tasting notes: "A beautiful Armenian sparkling wine coming from a region with a 6,000-year-old viticulture history. Made just like Champagne but with local grape varieties. This sparkler is complex and rich, with tons of minerality. A unique and delicious bottle to pop on New Year's Eve."

Cost: $23-$25.

Available at: North Loop; Cork Dork, Mpls.; Zipps; Solo Vino St. Paul; Violet Wine; Sip Better; France 44; Thomas Liquors; Tessa's Office, Rochester; Stinson Wine, Beer and Spirits, Mpls.; South Lyndale Liquors; Top Ten Liquors; Kowalski's.

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé Champagne

Tasting notes: "If you want to ball out on New Year's Eve, this is the bottle for you! The Rolls-Royce of Champagne Rosés. Classic, elegant and luxurious. This bottle does not disappoint."

Cost: $99-$105.

Available at: Sip Better; Dabbler Depot, St. Paul; France 44; South Lyndale Liquors; Thomas Liquors; Top Ten Liquors; Surdyk's; 1010 Washington Wine & Spirits, Mpls.; Liquor Barn, Long Lake; G-Will; Haskell's; Total Wine, several locations