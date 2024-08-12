6-time All-Pro Jason Kelce is slimming down, embracing his TV role and enjoying life after football

''I think Brian, Desai and Matt Patricia, all these guys are great coaches but for whatever reason. ... it didn't really come together right,'' Kelce continued. ''On offense, when we struggled, we went to try and go simpler. I feel like you have one or two ways to go when you're struggling. You either go simple and get back to your basics and your bread and butter. Or you go complex and you try and design your way out of these things and outsmart the opponent. On offense, we went simpler. On defense, we went the opposite way. We completely overhauled our defensive coordinator and system, and you kind of saw the downsides of both of those.