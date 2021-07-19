The saga of Natalia Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff, has come to its bittersweet end with the "Black Widow" movie. Probably.

But here are six fun facts to know about the longtime Marvel character from the comics that spawned her. (Spoiler alert!)

1. She was a honey trap: In recent press interviews, star Scarlett Johansson discussed how Romanova was just a sex object in her introduction in "Iron Man 2" (2010) before growing as a character. The 2010 Black Widow was so hypersexualized, said Salon.com's Melanie McFarland, that she was "some version of a honey trap." That was how the character started in the comics, too.

When "Madame Natasha" was introduced in the "Iron Man" strip way back in 1964, she was sent from the Soviet Union to seduce Tony Stark while dressed to kill (literally) in a tight green evening gown, short black hair, opera gloves, a fur stole and, of course, a veil.

2. She was a supervillain: The modern Black Widow begins to take shape in 1965. She finally develops a conscience, renouncing her "Communist masters." Unfortunately, those Slavic meanies force her to keep working for them by threatening the lives of her parents. (They are never seen again.) They invent various spider-gimmicks to mimic a black widow and grant her her very first costume. It's a black swimsuit affair with blue fishnet nylon. She got the black leather catsuit (and red hair) two years later and never looked back.

3. She defected to S.H.I.E.L.D.: When Hawkeye reforms and joins Marvel's premier superhero team, Black Widow follows her romantic partner to "Avengers," becoming almost a supporting character in that book. But in 1967, just before being offered Avengers membership, she gets a phone call from Nick Fury and signs up with S.H.I.E.L.D. That was it. That was her whole defection story.

The “Black Widow” miniseries in 1999 kicked off a cascade of revelations that rewrote the character’s origin. (Cover art for 2001 “Black Widow” trade paperback by J.G. Jones, copyright Marvel Comics/TNS)

4. She was a team player: Black Widow is asked to join the Avengers in 1973. She wasn't a charter member in the comics like in the movies, but she'd been around for more than 10 years. And she was at least as useful as Hawkeye, who keeps bringing bow and arrows to gunfights.

5. She has a complicated past: A character who's been around as long as Black Widow often ends up with more than one origin. Starting in the late '90s, various miniseries revealed that she was raised in the Red Room, which used drugs and psycho-conditioning to implant a couple of fake backgrounds (thus explaining the earlier origins). She also received pheromonal inhibitors (like in the movie), performance-enhancing drugs and some sort of treatment that has allowed her to stay young and gorgeous for years.

6. She died: Romanova died in the 2017 "Secret Empire" story, an event too long and tedious to get into here. But of course she got better. After "Secret Empire" ended, the Widow was cloned, with all of her memories (somehow) downloaded into her (new) brain. So it's like she never died.

So could the currently dead Black Widow of the movies return the same way? I don't know ... but you can bet Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige has read that story.