6 run 5th inning rally helps Royals beat Cardinals 10-7 in Jac Caglianone's debut

ST. LOUIS — Nick Loftin homered to start a six-run fifth inning, Bobby Witt Jr. also homered and the Kansas City Royals erased a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Tuesday night in the major league debut of top Royals' prospect Jac Caglianone.
Caglianone, recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, went hitless in five at bats.
Daniel Lynch IV, Steven Cruz (2-0), Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber and Taylor Clarke combined to pitch 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before Carlos Estévez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.
Vinnie Pasquantino hit a game-tying two-run double off Cardinals reliever Steven Matz (3-2), and Salvador Perez followed with an RBI single to give Kansas City an 8-7 fifth inning lead.
Loftin hit his first home run since last June 18 to start the rally. After Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India singled, Witt hit a two-run single to right field to cut Kansas City's deficit to 7-5 ending Cardinals starter Andre Pallante's night.
Pallante allowed a career high-tying seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Alec Burleson hit a two-run home run to center field to cap off a five-run third inning and chase Michael Lorenzen (3-7) from the game after allowing seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Witt hit his seventh home run of the season to give Kansas City a 2-0 first inning lead.