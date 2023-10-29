HYDERABAD, India — Two passenger trains collided in southern India on Sunday, killing six people and inuring 40, officials said.

The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state's Vizianagaram district when an incoming train slammed into a stationary train, leading to derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Multiple rescue teams and residents were extracting injured passengers from the wreckage.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities to send as many ambulances as possible to the crash site and ordered other relief measures.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed mostly on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country's deadliest rail crashes in decades after two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.