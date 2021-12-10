MILWAUKEE — Six people were shot late Thursday in the town of Beloit, leaving one victim dead and two more with life-threatening injuries.
Police officers were called to a residential block in the Town of Beloit and found three people with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, while two were taken to hospitals. While police officers were securing the scene, three more people arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital.
Authorities said three of the victims were treated for their injuries and released from medical care, while two were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Local law enforcement is investigating the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3rd day of testimony begins in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
The prosecution is moving closer to completing its contention that she should be convicted of killing Daunte Wright last spring.
Nation
Officer testifies on Day 3 of trial over Daunte Wright death
A patrol sergeant who was backing up other officers after Daunte Wright was pulled over took the stand Friday as prosecutors resumed their case in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter.
Nation
New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate
Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Variety
Minnesota worshipers moved by the story of the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe
The story resonates with many Catholics all over the world, including in the lives of these eight women and their children.
Local
Watch live: Third day of testimony in Kimberly Potter trial
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Kimberly Potter trial.