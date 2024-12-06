Nation

6 people killed in wrong-way crash on Mississippi highway

Six people died after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a Mississippi highway collided with a car early Friday, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 7:21PM

JACKSON, Miss. — Six people died after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a Mississippi highway collided with a car early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 55 in Jackson, police said. The Chevy Silverado pickup was heading south in the northbound lane when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata traveling north, police said.

Killed in the crash were the driver of the pickup truck, the driver of the car and four passengers in the car.

Few other details were immediately available. Jackson police said they're continuing to investigate the crash.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

What to know about the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO

The masked gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson remained elusive Friday, even as investigators learned more about his movements before and after the shocking crime.

Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves her son is alive