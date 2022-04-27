Mamma mia, there's a lot of new pizza in the Twin Cities. Try them all and you'll get a saucy geography lesson, with styles that hail from Detroit, Sicily, Argentina, New York, New Haven and a Wisconsin farm. Here's everything you knead to know about the latest additions to the local pizza scene.

Boludo

Facundo Defraia's sweet-and-savory diamond-shaped pizzas had an instant fanbase when he launched Boludo in a tiny storefront in 2018. With a move around the corner to an expansively larger space, expect Boludo-mania to keep growing. The new spot, dubbed "El 38," opened April 26, and has seating for 25. Besides those distinctive Argentinian-style pies, Defraia's expert empanadas are the other menu staple — but look for future additions as he flexes his muscle in a custom kitchen.

8 W. 38th St., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludo.com

Mario's

Sicilian-style pizzas from the team behind Estelle are actually an homage to New York, where the square slice is a popular alternative to big, greasy triangles. Loaded 10-by-14-inch pies are topped with traditional red sauce or garlic cream sauce and a variety of toppings. Or go for the heroes on fresh-baked sesame seed rolls. Other intriguing menu items include cheesy garlic bread doughnuts and the Italian American street fare staple zeppoles.

232 N. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-207-5252, mariosstp.com

Wrecktangle Lyn-Lake

After two successful food hall launches, the Wrecktangle team has opened its first stand-alone Detroit-style pizzeria at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis. The space gives them room to breathe and add a few new tricks, such as $2 pickle roll-ups, house-smoked brisket as a topping and a full bar. Plus, they carved out a space for Silver's Market and Deli, inspired by the Hibbing store owned by the great-grandparents of co-owners Jeff and Alex Rogers, where they serve "bungles" (a bun-bagel hybrid), coffee beverages and crafts from local makers.

703 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-444-4420, wrecktanglepizza.com

It’s takeout only at this Golden Valley pizza spot.

Love Pizza

An ambitious ode to pizza in its many forms, this Golden Valley newcomer makes two kinds of pies (three, if you count the gluten-free option). There's the ultra-crispy, square-cut bar pie that's right at home in Minnesota, plus a larger coal-fired, sauce-on-top option, with foldable slices that'll turn your fingers black, inspired by New Haven "apizza." Get the house combinations on top of either kind of pie. A 110-year-old family recipe for meatballs rounds out the menu at this takeout-only spot, where you can sip wine or beer in a lounge chair while you wait for your order.

509 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, 612-808-8891, lovepizzamn.com

A to Z Produce & Bakery

While not brand-new, the beloved farm that uses its own vegetables and stone-ground wheat to create ultra-fresh brick-oven pies is finally back after a two-year hiatus. Pizza nights are every other Tuesday, with the first being May 3. For those making the trek — it's 70 miles from downtown Minneapolis — be sure to plan ahead; reservations are now required, and they open up Sunday the week prior. Yes, next week is already sold out.

N2956 Anker Lane, Stockholm, Wis., 715-448-4802, atozproduceandbakery.com

Hometowne Pizza

This Hamel-Medina fixture has expanded to Maple Grove. In addition to pasta, wings and salads, pizza lovers can choose their own adventure with thin-crust, hand-tossed and deep-dish options. Really, really love pizza? The Monster Challenge bets that three people can't finish a 30-inch, 9 1/2- to 11 1/2-pound pizza in an hour. (If they do, it's free; if not, it's $84.99.)

15511 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-270-5667, hometownepizza.com