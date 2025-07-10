6 firefighters suffer minor injuries in a building fire in New Jersey

Nation

The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 11:21AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Six firefighters suffered minor injuries in a blaze Thursday that partially collapsed a three-story building in a New Jersey neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire in Jersey City, which started at about 1:30 a.m., also spread to nearby buildings, displacing some residents. Video showed intense flames and heavy smoke.

The firefighters were being treated at a hospital, Jersey City Fire Chief Jack Johnson said.

The fire was burning in the basement area, which couldn't immediately be reached, he said. It wasn't clear if the building was occupied.

The fire in Jersey City, which is across the Hudson River from New York City, is under investigation.

''We do have some reports from civilians that some vagrants possibly live in the building,'' Johnson said. ''We're going to assess probably taking the building down.''

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

