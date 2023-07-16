TACOMA, Wash. — The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law-enforcement officials.
The initial four survivors were in ''critical condition'' after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.
Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.
''We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved,'' he said on Twitter.
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
When Inter Miami began floating the notion that it would be the team to land Lionel Messi and bring the World Cup champion to Major League Soccer, there were no shortage of people who were, to put it mildly, skeptical about how realistic a plan that was.
Nation
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 2 officers wounded, authorities say
Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and a police officer wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.
Nation
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Heavy rains pounded an already saturated Northeast on Sunday for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, cancelled airline flights and power outages. In Pennsylvania, a sudden flash flood late Saturday afternoon claimed at least five lives.
Nation
California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
Long the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley put a sizzling exclamation point Sunday on a record warm summer that is baking nearly the entire globe by flirting with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded, meteorologists said.
Nation
6 dead and 3 injured in two-car collision in Washington
The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law-enforcement officials.