Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Jay Snyder of Eden Prairie:

1 "One World: Together At Home." "The Prayer" performed by Celine Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang was the last song of the TV special. The final note gave me chills. I also recommend Elton John, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban and the Rolling Stones.

2 Rita Wilson with Naughty By Nature, "Hip Hop Hooray" video. This cover is a gas. I'm glad that Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, survived the coronavirus.

Apple

3 Dion, "You're the One." This home live performance is available on the Rock Hall of Famer's Facebook page. Let's hope one of rock's best singers will have new music and a tour in the near future.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 "One World: Together At Home." The current generation of Lizzo (a stirring "Change Is Gonna Come"), Billie Eilish (an uplifting "Sunny") and Taylor Swift (her emotional cancer song "Soon You'll Get Better") upstaged all the veterans, though it was a treat to see the Rolling Stones performing from four different corners of the world.

2 Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters." On her first album in eight years, the intense, emotionally raw singer examines her troubled psyche and complicated relationships, set to quirky music filled with percussive rhythms, hip-hop forays and unpredictable turns. Pop music doesn't get more urgent and intimate at the same time.

3 Questlove's marathon of Prince music. The Purple One's No. 1 fan put on his DJ hat and took a deep, deep dive into Prince music for about 17 hours on #QuestosWreckaStow on the Roots YouTube channel. With commentary (e.g. "this is a song by Drake's Uncle Larry" Graham) and shout-outs ("respect to St. Paul and the Family"), Questlove explored Prince in four separate episodes, including live performances. Don't ask how Questlove got all these recordings, but he's a super-serious collector and uber-knowledgeable about Prince.