Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Reggie McLeod of Winona, Minn.:

1 "Rachael & Vilray." I've been really enjoying the first and only album by singer Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive), and guitarist/singer Vilray Blair Bolles. They perform with a clean, confident skill that's just perfect for their retro jazz material.

2 "32 Short Films About Glenn Gould." This look at the late classical pianist doesn't follow the typical musician biopic path — wading through the drug and emotional problems of a troubled genius. It explores issues of performing and, intriguingly, the dimensions and complexity of sound itself.

3 Postmodern Jukebox. This collective could just as well be called 21st-Century Vaudeville, with dozens of elaborately arranged performances featuring a multitude of artists posted regularly on YouTube. For a dose of escape from the postmodern plague, check out Puddles Pity Party's rendition of "Royals" — one of the more subdued videos.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Dolly Parton gets her COVID vaccine. After donating $1 million to COVID research in 2020, she received her vaccine this week and improvised some words to the tune of her "Jolene": "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late." What a shot in the arm!

2 D'Angelo, Verzuz. On the popular pandemic "battle" livestream, the seldom-seen soul man went solo (competing against himself?) in his first performance in five years. Visiting his catalog with DJ Scratch, he was joined by Method Man, Redman and H.E.R., who brought out the best in D'Angelo duetting on "Best Part" and "Nothing Even Matters."

3 Nick Jonas, "Saturday Night Live." He was the host and musical guest. He proved to be a credible actor in sketches but found a new groove on the modern-day disco "This Is Heaven," his new single, in his suave salmon suit. Justin Timberlake might be envious.