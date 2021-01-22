Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Amy Jarrard of Minneapolis:

1 "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President." From palling around and fundraising with fellow Georgians the Allman Brothers and his long-standing relationships with Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson to the incredible jazz performances at the White House, this amazing documentary highlights not just Carter's fandom, but how music continued to be an essential part of developing policy and addressing social justice.

2 Nathaniel Rateliff, "I Remember Everything." A socially distanced collaboration with Keb' Mo,' Shemekia Copeland, Twanguero and Jim James. Each artist takes a verse or two with Twanguero on slide guitar to create a beautiful and moving cover of the last song John Prine recorded before he was taken from us by COVID-19.

3 Phoebe Bridgers, "Punisher." Having mostly only heard her singles and loving them, I hadn't delved much deeper until this album. It's less cheery than I'd normally reach for on a gray winter day, but I've kept going back to it since the fall.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Mickey Guyton named artist of the year in country critics poll. Even though she has yet to release a full-length album, more than 90 critics named Guyton artist of the year for 2020 in the 21st annual nationwide poll conducted by the Nashville Scene. She is the first Black artist to earn this honor. Her "Black Like Me," voted the top single, spoke loudly about the state of country music and the state of our nation.

2 Billie Eilish and Rosalía, "Lo Vas a Olvidar" video. Mysterious, ethereal, anxious, atmospheric, haunting. Sung mostly in Spanish with some English, the new song will be featured in an upcoming episode of HBO's "Euphoria" — "Part 2: Jules."

3 Ant Clemons featuring Justin Timberlake, "Better Days" video. Performing in and outside the Stax Museum in Memphis, they deliver this smooth R&B song of hope with gospel fervor and timely uplift.