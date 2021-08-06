Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Lisa Dahlseid of Robbinsdale:

1 Old Crow Medicine Show, Canterbury Park. The veteran roots band christened the new Canterbury series with their usual high-energy hoedown, seasoned with hometown Minnesota spice, including shout-outs to Lake Minnetonka, Minnehaha and Amy Klobuchar.

2 Rod Argent on "The Bob Lefsetz Podcast." He's come full circle back to the Zombies, and shares the hits of his storied career. A true raconteur!

3 "Icon: Music Through the Lens." This six-part PBS series takes sharp focus on the riveting world of music photography. You can't look away. The series continues on Fridays through Aug. 13.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Academy of Prince. Led by Purple Playground founder Heidi Vader and educator Willie Adams, teenagers from around the country learned about Prince, creating original music, recording and performing. Seeing aspiring musicians and singers blossom when working with NPG alums Adrian Crutchfield and Elisa Fiorillo is what paying it forward the Purple way is all about.

2 The Mavericks, Mankato. Under a full moon at the wonderful Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Raul Malo and company proved once again why they are America's best dance band for baby boomers. Shout-outs to new accordionist Percy Cardona, always-wired keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden in his bubble gum pink suit on a hot, humid night and the always excellent Malo for his orchestral treatment of Willie Nelson's "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground" and several selections from last year's sensational "En Español" album.

3 Molly Tuttle, Canterbury Park. Opening for Old Crow Medicine Show at the inaugural concert in this new series, she triumphed as a Sheryl Crow-evoking singer-songwriter and a dazzling acoustic guitarist. She also sat in with Old Crow, enhancing several tunes with her warm voice and fancy pickin'.