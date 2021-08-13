Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Brian Balleria of Minneapolis:

1 Aarhus Jazz Festival, Denmark. A weeklong festival in July featured a wide variety of Danish and international jazz artists performing daily from noon to midnight across Aarhus in small clubs to concert halls during the gorgeous Danish summer.

2 "Rare on the Air," WWOZ New Orleans, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Take a weekly personally guided trip to the 1960s New Orleans R&B music scene with charismatic DJ Rare, reminiscing about the clubs, local musicians and NOLA at the time.

3 Jazz Fest Live. Every Thursday, TwinCitiesJazzFestival.com presents a free virtual jazz concert featuring outstanding Twin Cities talent live from the Dakota stage. Charmin Michelle's recent gig was a perfect example of the high quality of the series. Don't forget to tip the musicians!

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests required at concerts. Props to First Avenue and Jason Isbell for leading the way for public health and safety and for Live Nation, AEG and other presenters also establishing these essential rules for admission.

2 Patricia Barber, "Clique." The eggheady Chicago jazz pianist/singer is not for everyone but here she wonderfully reimagines familiar tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Thelonious Monk, Lerner and Loewe, Lee Hazlewood and others. Barber's achingly slow, contemplatively melancholy take on Stevie Wonder's "All in Love Is Fair" is breathtaking. Her own "Mashup" is a captivating instrumental detour worth taking but would have been more effective as the final track.

3 The Jayhawks, Lake Harriet Band Shell. At perhaps the biggest free outdoor concert in Minneapolis since Smashing Pumpkins played the 1998 Aquatennial, the Jayhawks showed a massive crowd why they have been among Minnesota's finest for decades. Gary Louris sparkled on voice and guitar on "Waiting for the Sun" on a gorgeous night and offered a taste of Golden Smog as a bonus.