Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Keri Mangis of Minneapolis:

1 "Cinderella," Amazon Prime. This new musical is well worth a watch, if only to hear Idina Menzel's soul-stirring voice on the original song "Dream Girl." Hey, Pierce Brosnan doesn't make the rules; he's just the king in this witty musical, which includes remakes of Queen's "Find Me Somebody to Love" and Madonna's "Material Girl."

2 ABBA. If you've been feeling nostalgic for roller rinks and banana clips, ABBA's got you. After only a brief 40-year break, the Swedish quartet is back with two new songs from their upcoming album, "Voyage" — "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," which is already a big hit in the U.K.

3 Michele Lu, "Friday, I'm in Love." What a strong-yet-tender performance of the Cure's song by this USC student. Now I'm addicted to her YouTube channel featuring other incredible covers, including AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," as well as her fresh original, "Lucid Dreams."

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Hilde Performance Center. Like Prince, Shorty is a high-energy showman who knows how to bring the big-band funk — except the New Orleans bandleader gives his musicians ample opportunities in the spotlight and his singing voice is unexceptional. Loved his trombone exchanges with baritone saxophonist Dan Oestreicher in this underutilized gem of an amphitheater in Plymouth.

2 George Thorogood, Minnesota State Fair. Flashy guitar, fun showmanship, journeyman vocals. One beat, one chord, endless boogie. One good time.

3 Ashley Monroe, "The Covers." While receiving treatment for a rare blood cancer, this Nashville warbler recorded an EP of duets with Tyler Cain, Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly. The stripped down, lovingly minimalist treatments of the Beach Boys' "Don't Worry Baby," Extreme's "More Than Words" and Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" will cause you to rethink those classics.