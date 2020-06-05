Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

John Austinson of Robbinsdale:

1 John Taylor’s “Stone Love Bass Odyssey.” After he gives a bass guitar tutorial on a Duran Duran song, the band’s bassist does a live chat with a special guest like Dave 1 from Chromeo. Airs at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on @duranduran Instagram, archived on YouTube.

2 Steve Cropper on “The Ronnie Wood Show.” On this old AXS TV show, the Stones guitarist talked with the Memphis guitarist about Stax Records and writing “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” with Otis Redding just before his death. The singer never heard the final version with the electric guitar that we all know and love.

3 Backyard jam on Thursdays. With the live music shutdown, two friends and I came up with an idea for a concert where we rotate lead vocals. We even have an intermission — and an encore. By night’s end, we’ve covered 35-plus songs, ranging from Arcwelder to Frank Zappa and everything in between.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 “Black” by Dave. The British rapper’s performance at this year’s Brit Awards was replayed this week on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Sitting at a piano, Dave rapped about what it’s like to be black. “Black is all I know, there ain’t a thing that I would change in it.” Powerful, dramatic and real.

2 The Steeles concert for healing. This livestreamed impromptu front-yard concert by these soul-stirring Twin Cities siblings was the musical tonic we needed. Highlights: India. Arie’s “Better Way” and the prayerful “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

3 Musicians taking a stand for justice. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, musicians from around the world made their feelings known, whether it was donating to helpful organizations, participating in #BlackoutTuesday, speaking out in a full-page ad or sounding off on social media. Props to Jason Isbell for this tweet: “ ‘You’re gonna lose some of your audience!’ Maybe so, but I get to keep ALL of my SOUL.”