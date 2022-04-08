A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Darren Ennis of Minneapolis:

1 Michael Feinstein, the Dakota. There's a great deal of sentimentality with his songs in my life, so it was goosebumps, tears, laughs, etc., experiencing the Ambassador of the Great American Songbook in an intimate room. He's a wonderful showman with an engaging style and masterful voice.

2 Marilyn Maye, Crooners. Amazing chops, immense showbiz acumen and experiences. Per usual, she mesmerized with her commanding presence, extremely warm and engaging style, razor-sharp humor and huge heart. A national treasure and living legend, she returns to Crooners this month to celebrate her 94th trip around the sun.

3 Taylor Hawkins. Saddened by his sudden death, I was reviewing some features on Foo Fighters but more so him and his relationship with Dave Grohl. I wasn't aware that I saw Taylor beating the skins on Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Tour. He's regarded as one of the best drummers of his time, beloved by fans with his beastly style and toothy grin that never left his face.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Fine Line. After 41 years with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and one tour with Fleetwood Mac, the guitar hero is traveling with his hobby project. Offering chatty commentary, he carried on for a remarkable 2 hours and 40 minutes, with Knobs rockers, Petty nuggets, fun covers and guitar heroics. What a joyful night of rock 'n' roll in a small club.

2 Tarriona "Tank" Ball and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, "The Star-Spangled Banner." Before the NCAA men's basketball championship in New Orleans, these hometown musicians brought a true NOLA second-line flavor, swinging the anthem like it's never been swung — or sung — before.

3 "Footloose," Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. While the energetic dancing, engaging young cast and classic hits from the 1984 movie carry the show, the standouts are the awkward high school couple of fast-talking, big-voiced Shinah Hey and slow-talking, deft-acting Matthew Hall in charming supporting roles.

