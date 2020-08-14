Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Craig Vanderah of Prior Lake:

1 The Rolling Stones, “Havana Moon” DVD. I’ve seen the Stones several times and have tickets for the Minneapolis show if it ever happens. In the meantime, they’ve never been more on their game — and so joyous — than in this 2016 free show in Cuba. The production values put you right in the front row.

2 The Jayhawks, “Backroads and Abandoned Motels.” I’ve got their new album, “XOXO,” but haven’t listened enough yet. In the meantime, a couple of epic gems on this 2018 album are worth a second listen, beautiful, introspective songs, poignant with their contemplation: “Everybody Knows” and “Gonna Be a Darkness.” For me, Minnesota’s greatest band.

3 Tom Petty, “An American Treasure.” Still hard to believe he’s gone. This collection of outtakes, rarities, alternative mixes and live versions has some great, less-heard ballads like “Crawling Back to You,” “Insider” and “Like a Diamond.” This tribute was assembled by Petty’s daughter, Adria, and Mike Campbell, Petty’s longtime guitarist. “An American Treasure” is a diamond.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 “Strange Fruit: The Timely Return of One of America’s Most Powerful Protest Songs,” rollingstone.com. Writer David Browne explores the history of this late-1930s anti-lynching song, from Billie Holiday and Nina Simone to Kanye West and Rapsody. He finds out about the harassment and historic life of the song’s lyricist, Abel Meeropol.

2 Sheryl Crow, “Woman in the White House” (2020 version) video. With historic and contemporary footage, she (re-)delivers the message of this 2012 song with rock ’n’ roll swagger: “We could use a little female common sense down on Pennsylvania Avenue.”

3 Jamila Woods, “Sula (paperback).” Inspired by the title character of a Toni Morrison novel, this Chicago adventurer has delivered a dreamy, almost jazzy aspirational single, her voice floating over the minimalist plucking of Justin Canavan’s guitar.