A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Fancy Ray McCloney, Minneapolis comedian/TV pitchman:

1 Minnesota Music Cafe. This is simply the best live music venue in St. Paul. With a wide range of music, the scene is always soulful, funky and fun. Bands like Jaybee and the Routine, Maxx Band or Westside can lift your spirits, make you dance or embrace the one you love.

2 "The New Jack Swing Beat ReVue," KFAI. Hosted by 50-year-plus veteran Spider J. Hamilton, 00, this program has switched to Thursdays at 10 a.m. New jack swing was popular from the mid-1980s to the mid-'90s. Nobody loves or presents this music better.

3 Camp Bar variety open stage. Real, raw and genuine musicians, poets and comics find a welcoming stage to blossom on Mondays in downtown St. Paul, hosted by the affable Robert Cardinski. I've seen brilliant pianists, singers and violinists find a home here.



Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Sanford Moore, Capri Theater. At a piano recital in the Capri's new black-box space, the Moore by Four maestro was a little tentative on Chopin's Military Polonaise, wonderfully expressive on Beethoven's Pathetique Sonata and truly at home on gospel selections, seamlessly infused with elements of blues and jazz. This special performance put the spotlight on a supremely talented, hardworking musician who is usually in the background.

2 Los Lobos, First Avenue. These veterans from East Los Angeles returned to First Ave for the first time in 26 years and proved once again that they are one of America's most satisfying, invigorating and versatile live bands. They rocked harder than ever, propelled by terrific new drummer Alfredo Ortiz, formerly with Beastie Boys.

3 Warren Wolf, the Dakota. He offered a remarkable education in the vibraphone, playing tunes associated with Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson, Roy Ayers and others. But the highlights were the nods to Bobby Hutcherson and Gary Burton, especially "Señor Mouse," the Chick Corea piece.