A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Monique Linder of Minneapolis:

1 Earth, Wind and Fire, NBA All-Star Game. These legends provided a cool musical moment with "Shining Star" during the halftime honoring the NBA's greatest legends. The performance brought wonderful memories of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair, where EWF blew up the grandstand stage.

2 Andre Cymone jams with Jody Watley. The Minnesota music legend took the stage at Sycuan Casino in San Diego to help celebrate Watley's birthday and the 35th anniversary of her record-breaking self-titled album that led to a best new artist Grammy. He co-wrote and co-produced the debut's material, including "Looking for a New Love."

3 El DeBarge on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. His intimate set from his home studio was Morris Day cool, and reflective of his triumphant journey through pain and struggle. A shoutout to Bennett Walker on acoustic guitar accompanying El's amazing vocal grace.



Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Gregory Porter, Fitzgerald Theater. With the heart of a soul singer, the improv instincts of a jazz vocalist, the storytelling skills of a folkie, the spirit of an R&B star and the fervor of a gospel soloist, the two-time Grammy winner extended his warm, healing, loving embrace. A terrific, deeply felt performance with a top-notch band.

2 Cory and the Wongnotes, First Avenue. With the irresistible funkiness of an R&B group, the musical chops of a jazz ensemble, the energetic showmanship of a soul revue and the joyous vibes of a jam band, guitar hero Cory Wong and crew thrilled a sell-out hometown crowd. And he gave away two instruments via the nonprofit Free Guitars 4 Kids.

3 Nunnabove, the Dakota. This young sibling quartet from Woodbury has oodles of talent and potential. They impressed on the slinky soul original "Appreciate Me," the Disneyfied rocker "Project Cobra" and "Fast Car Mashup," an inventive vocal workout incorporating several hits set to the guitar riff from Tracy Chapman's famous tune that landed the Nunns on "America's Got Talent."