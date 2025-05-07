6 Bulgarians convicted in the UK of spying for Russia across Europe face sentencing

LONDON — The Russian spy ring used code names from the movies, with the ringleader calling himself Jackie Chan and his sidekick Mad Max, or Jean-Claude Van Damme. Their underlings were dubbed ''Minions'' from the animated ''Despicable Me'' franchise.
But police said their fanciful pseudonyms masked a deadly serious operation in the United Kingdom and around Europe.
''Behind those nicknames was an extremely sophisticated intelligence-gathering operation that posed a threat to national security and individuals, including journalists," Cmdr. Dominic Murphy, counterterrorism chief at London's Metropolitan Police, said after three members of the ring were convicted at trial in March.
''This was industrial-scale espionage on behalf of Russia," Murphy added.
On Wednesday afternoon, the six Bulgarian nationals face the start of a multiday sentencing hearing in London's Central Criminal Court that could put them behind bars for up to 14 years in prison for espionage convictions.
Orlin Roussev, 47, and his lieutenant Biser Dzhambazov, 44, pleaded guilty to espionage charges and having false identity documents. Ivan Stoyanov, 33, a mixed martial arts fighter, admitted to spying for Russia.
Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were convicted by a jury in March of conspiring to spy for an enemy state.
Prosecutors said they put lives in danger as they carried out surveillance on behalf of Russian intelligence to target reporters, diplomats and Ukrainian troops.