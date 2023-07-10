SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean, causing some buildings to lightly sway in the region..
The quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north-northeast of Antigua and Barbuda.
The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.
