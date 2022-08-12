Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen got her first 2024 commitment from 6-5 center Alyssa Wirth on Thursday. Wirth plays for Altoona (Wis.) High School.

In her sophomore season in 2021-22, she averaged 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 57% from the field. She led her team, the Railroaders, in points, shooting percentage and blocks while being named all-conference.

Wright on U.S. team

Guard McKinley Wright IV, who played five games with the Timberwolves last season and was on their G-League Iowa team, was named to USA Basketball's 12-man team for the second round of World Cup qualifying.

The Americans will play Uruguay on Aug. 25 and Colombia on Aug. 29, both in Las Vegas.

Wright, the former Champlin Park prep star, played for the Phoenix Suns in the recent NBA Summer League.

Etc.