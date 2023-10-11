HERAT, Afghanistan — Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.
Counterpoint from Rep. Betty McCollum: GOP has only self to blame for House madness
Counterpoint from Rep. Betty McCollum: GOP has only self to blame for House madness
