MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles) occurred at 12:25 a.m. local time Tuesday. The epicenter was 61.4 kilometers (38.1 miles) south of Masachapa and a few miles further south of the municipality of San Rafael del Sur.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.