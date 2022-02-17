"Fargo," the critically acclaimed FX series based on the Coen brothers' movie, will return for a fifth season. The announcement was made Thursday during the TV Critics Association's press tour by FX chairman John Landgraf.

Details are sketchy. A press release teases that new episodes, which will go into production later this year, will be set in 2019 and revolve around a kidnapping.

As past seasons have proved, the show — unlike the 1996 film — doesn't always take place in Minnesota or North Dakota. The last installment, starring Chris Rock, took place primarily in Kansas City, Mo.

Landgraf did say that the new season, once again being led by writer Noah Hawley, is set in the Upper Midwest.

"Noah has always found a way of respecting and making references to the Coen brothers movies, which in my view is a classic. He's also inventing new settings and stories," he said. "This particular season has a particular echo of the original movie. It rhymes with the original movie, but it isn't the original movie."

The Coen brothers, who grew up in the Twin Cities, are still on board as executive producers, but they have famously taken a hands-off approach to the TV show.

As of Thursday, Landgraf hadn't read the script for the premiere episode.

"It's printed out and sitting on my desk at my home office," he said. "The only reason I haven't read it yet is because I was preparing to come and talk to all of you. Otherwise, I would have read it the first day it came in."

No actors have been cast.

Hawley will have his hands full. In addition to steering "Fargo," a series that won an Emmy for outstanding limited series in 2014, he will supervise a TV version of "Alien."

Don't expect to see the debut of either show until 2023.