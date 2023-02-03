The Animal Humane Society is caring for 56 animals rescued from what the society described as crowded and unsanitary conditions in Morrison County.

The animals — 20 dogs, 32 cats, two rats and two geckos — are in the society's care after they were rescued this week.

Some of the animals had skin and respiratory infections, according to a statement from the society, and are getting medical care.

An animal behavior specialist is also working to get the animals ready to be adopted in the weeks and months to come.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen did not immediately respond to a message Friday asking for more information about where the animals had been living, and how they were discovered.