State health officials reported Tuesday that 53% of Minnesota seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They hope to get that number up to 70% by the end of the month in order to move on to the next phases of vaccinations that include essential workers, such as manufacturing and public transit workers, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions, such as sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

A total of 908,590 Minnesotans have received at least one dose, with 472,789 getting the two doses recommended for the vaccines in use.

This week a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to arrive in Minnesota.

Another 443 new confirmed cases were announced Tuesday for a pandemic total of 485,655.

Testing volume was low with 10,915 reports made to the state health officials Monday, reflecting lower testing volume on the weekends.

Four more people have died from coronavirus complications.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities has dropped significantly in Minnesota, with 284 deaths reported in February, a 68% decrease from the 877 deaths in January.

December saw the highest number of deaths with 1,729, which accounted for 27% of the 6,490 fatalities since the pandemic was first detected in the state one year ago.

About 63% of the deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities, including one reported Tuesday.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 complications remained at 243 on Monday, but there were 57 patients in intensive care units, a one-day increase of nine.

Of about 10,000 patients studied by the Minnesota Department of Health over the course of the pandemic, 76% of those admitted had at least one underlying health condition, including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, heart conditions and chronic lung diseases.

For those age 75 and higher, 97% had at least one underlying condition, while the number for those under 18 was 36%.

